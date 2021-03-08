Four new COVID-19 cases in Kingston

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston over the weekend as active cases have stayed relatively steady.

The weekend numbers move the number of active cases to 25 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington as the latest data from the health unit shows one person being treated in hospital.

An outbreak remains in place at Tiny Hoppers Kingston West but Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for KFL&A, said late last week that no variants have so far been detected in any of the nine cases linked to the facility. Its the first outbreak declared at a daycare in Kingston and it remains closed as a precaution.

Ontario reported 1,299 new cases on Sunday along with 15 more deaths linked to the virus. The death toll in Ontario now stands at 7,067.

Ontario also reported 30,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered between Saturday and Sunday as the provincial vaccine rollout slowly ramps up.