Four new COVID-19 cases, seven people now in hospital

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Thursday as active cases moved slightly higher.

There are 25 active cases in the area as of early Friday morning but a seventh person has now been admitted to hospital with the virus, one more than the last updated from the Renfrew County and District Health Unit. Three of those people are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Ontario reported 2,380 new cases on Thursday, the first day it recorded over 2,000 cases since Jan. 31, with variants becoming more apparent across the province. Officials estimate the variants are roughly half of new infections across the province.

Hospitalizations continue to be high across Ontario, with 893 people being treated in hospitals and over 300 in intensive care. 17 more deaths were also reported Thursday.

Data showed 79,446 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Wednesday's report, the highest one-day total since the vaccine rollout began.