Four people accused of smuggling items into Bath Institution

Four men including an inmate at the Bath Institution west of Kingston have been charged by the OPP for trying to smuggle contraband into the prison.

OPP said three men were discovered near the prison’s grounds acting suspiciously. When the OPP and correctional officers caught up with the three men, they seized cannabis, tobacco, cell phones and other things with an estimated value of 32,000 dollars.

Four men in total have all been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence including one, 25-year-old Shaquwone Rose, who is an inmate at the prison. He will appear in court at a later date.

The three others from the Toronto-area will appear in court in Napanee next month.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips