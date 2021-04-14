Four people charged after $7 million worth of cannabis seized in Belleville

Four people have been charged after roughly $7 million worth of illegal cannabis was seized from a building in east-end Belleville.

The OPP and Belleville Police executed a search warrant at a commercial building on Sunday where they said officers seized 7,000 cannabis plants.

Da Jie Jiang, 57, of Toronto, Shan Yan Li, 51, of Toronto, Jiang Jian, 33, of Scarborough and Chen Yuzhen, 61, of Scarborough have all been charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling-house

All were released from custody with court dates in May.