Four vaccination clinics to open in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark this week

Four COVID-19 vaccination clinics will open in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark this week as the local vaccine rollout continues.

The fixed clinics have been set up at assessment centres in Brockville, Kemptville and Almonte, while a fourth standalone clinic has been opened in Smiths Falls.

The shots are being doled out based on the strict prioritiy list from the province, which will resume with residents, staff and essential caregivers of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes who have yet to receive a second shot.

The Health Unit said in that the plan is to move on to vaccinate a variety of other at-risk groups over the coming weeks:

Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors.

Highest priority health care workers followed by very high priority health care workers in accordance with the Ministry of Health's guidance on health care worker prioritization

Indigenous adults in northern remote and higher risk communities (including on-reserve and urban communities.)

Residents, staff, and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors.

Adults 80 years of age and older.

Health care workers in the high priority level, in accordance with the Ministry of Health's guidance on health care workers prioritization.

Adults in First Nations, Metis, and Inuit populations.

Adult chronic home care recipients.

The Health Unit said the four fixed sites will be supplemented by mobile vaccination units and it promises more pop-up sites, too, as vaccine supply allows.

Residents are being encouraged not to call the health unit to book a vaccine, as it said it will let the public know when its time to get their shot through a publicity campaign.

The province has said a web portal for booking vaccinations should be up and running over the next few weeks.