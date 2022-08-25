Fraudulent prescription orders reported at three local pharmacies

Three separate complaints of attempted prescription fraud have been made in and around Grenville County. Ontario Provincial Police in the area were made aware of the situation after a fax containing a prescription order was sent out on August 18, 2022. The fraudulent fax was sent to pharmacies in Kemptville, Prescott, and Cardinal. The pharmacies did not fill the prescription order, contacting the police instead.

OPP began an investigation, trying to identify the unknown sender of the fax. As the investigation is ongoing, there is little information known at this time about the source of the fraudulent prescription orders.

OPP does remind those who sell and dispense prescription medication to perform their due diligence when filling orders. They recommend verifying the authenticity of the prescription with the provider directly and as soon as possible. They also suggest a systematic approach to screening prescriptions, by checking that the strength, dose regimen, and quantity are reasonable.

If you have any information on the ongoing investigation you are asked to contact Grenville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray