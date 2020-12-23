Freezing rain warning for Ottawa Valley on Christmas Eve

It could be a slippery and messy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across the Ottawa Valley as a freezing rain warning has been issued for the area.

Rain is expected on Thursday but it will change to freezing rain sometime late Thursday afternoon or evening, depending on the area, with several hours of freezing rain possible in many area.

Environment Canada said places along the Ottawa River like Pembroke and Petawawa won't be affected as much as other areas of the Valley, but some places could see up to 5 millimetres of ice build up and possible power outages because of the ice.

Drivers are asked to take extra precautions on area roads as the weather could change quickly.

The rain and freezing rain is expected to change to snow as temperatures drop throughout the day on Friday, but only a few centimetres is expected.

The risk of floods remains possible in low-lying areas because of the heavy rain and frozen ground and residents are asked to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.