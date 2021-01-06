Frontenac OPP looking for witnesses to stunt driving incident 

Frontenac are looking for witnesses to a stunt-driving incident in December near Sydenham that saw two drivers arrested.

Police said two Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks were pulled over on Rutledge Road in South Frontenac Township on Dec. 21 after reports of two vehicles driving dangerously.

The 30 and 31-year-old drivers were both charged with dangerous driving, stunt driving and drug possession. The 30-year-old was also charged with possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

Police said the names of the accused are being withheld as the investigation is ongoing and asked for any witnesses to the incident to contact OPP.

The licences of both drivers were suspended and the vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days, with both drivers to appear in court in Kingston at a later date.