Fundraiser for Ottawa Valley man with brain cancer nearly at $40k goal 

A fundraiser for an Ottawa Valley man recently diagnosed with a rare brain cancer has nearly reached its $40,000 goal.

Jason Godin, a Commissionaire Barrack Warden at Garrison Petawawa and a volunteer firefighter with the Town of Petawawa, was recently diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer, the same brain cancer that took the life of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie over three years ago.

Friends said Godin, a father of two and husband to Karen, is not one to seek attention, so they've started a fundraiser looking to raise tens of thousands of dollars to help with the cost of treatment and the multiple times a week he will need to travel to Ottawa.

He would give the shirt off his back to help a friend in need," friend Greg Thuemen wrote on a GoFundMe page that launched the fundraiser.

"It’s now his turn to be on the receiving end of the same love and selflessness."

Thueman writes Godin's current health benefits don't cover the costs of treatment and travel and he hopes the fundraiser can "help soften the financial blow that Jason and Karen will endure for the foreseeable future."

"Every little bit will go a long way as they travel down the inevitably tough road ahead."

As of Friday morning, the page had raised over $37,000 of its $40,000 goal.