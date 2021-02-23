Fundraising campaign looks to save Kingston Police Mounted Unit

Kingston Police have put out a call for donations to help save their Mounted Unit and police horse Murney.

The position was cut from the police budget in 2019 in order to hire 10 new officers but the force has been trying to find different areas of funding to keep the Mounted Unit.

A campaign to raise $75,000 to keep it in tact for two years has begun with the help of Kingston Police, The City and The Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area.

"We would like to thank our community for supporting and finding a collaborative way in order to keep Murney on Patrol," Kingston Police Inspector Matt Funnell said in a statement.

"While we recognize the financial constraints we are facing, we also see the opportunities and benefits of having Murney not only as a method of deploying our officers in a densely populated urban landscape but also a means of engaging our community as well as having positive interactions with some of our most vulnerable population."

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said the potential loss of the unit is "significant" to the community and hopes funds can be found to support it.

"I'm pleased that we can now offer a way for the community to support the unit in ways that are convenient for donors," Paterson said in a news release.

"There's no doubt that Murney provides unique value in the Kingston community and creates space for learning opportunities and a greater dialogue among residents and police."

Donations can be made online, by e-transfer or over the phone, with more information on the Kingston Police website.

