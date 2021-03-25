G2 driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit on Highway 17 near Pembroke

A 20-year-old faces charges after being caught going 72 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit on Highway 17 near Pembroke.

Police said it happened Tuesday morning when the G2 driver was caught going 162 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on the Highway. They told officers he was late for work.

The driver has been charged with stunt driving, driving without a license plate and for having an expired sticker from 2019.

On top of the charges, the car was impounded and the driver had their license suspended.