A Gananoque man faces charges and has had his license suspended after being caught travelling over 6 km/h over the speed limit on Sunday.

Gananaque Police said the vehicle was stopped going 117 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on King Street East around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 47-year-old was charged with stunt driving and has had his license and vehicle seized for seven days.