Gananoque police issue warning about suspicious food left for dogs 

Gananoque Police are warning dog owners after two reports of suspicious food items being left in the Town.

Police said there are no signs of malicious intent but are bringing the issue to light as a precaution after two recent dog poisoinings in the Rockport and Brockville-areas.

Leeds OPP opened an investigation earlier this month after poisoned meatballs were found in Front of Yonge, while a five-month-old puppy is believed to have died after eating poisoned food.

Gananoque Police ask that dog owners be proactive to keep their pets safe, to follow by-laws to keep their dogs on a leash and pay extra attention while walking to prevent the consumption of unknown food.

The police force is asking residents to report any suspicious activity at 613-382-4422.

A similar warning was issued by Kingston Police earlier this week after two similar reports of strange food being left in public areas.