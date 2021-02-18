Gananoque woman wins $100,000 Encore jackpot

A Gananoque woman has struck it big on Encore, capturing a $100,000 jackpot from OLG.

Marie Hallett, 66, received her prize Feb. 10 after matching six of the seven Encore numbers as part of the Daily Grand draw on Jan. 11.

In a news release, she said her and her husband were both shocked by the win.

"He suggested we go to the store to check my tickets and if we won the big one to come to the window to get me," she said.

"When I saw $100,000, I went to the window to wave him in and said it’s not the big one, and he said: ‘It’s big enough!'"

Hallett has no plans for her big win just yet.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart in Gananoque.