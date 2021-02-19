Girders for main span of 'Third Crossing' arrive in Kingston

The main span for Kingston's Third Crossing began to arrive in pieces this week.

The City said the first shipment of steel girders for the main span have started to arrive, marking a significant milestone for the project that will see the east and west end of the city connected over the Cataraqui River.

"As these steel girders are installed, we'll really begin to get a sense of what this bridge will be," Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said in a statement.

"I'm so pleased with the team's progress on this historic project. Every milestone is one step closer to a more convenient and connected Kingston."

Mark Van Buren, Deputy Commissioner of Major Projects with the City of Kingston, said residents will start to see the bridge take shape in the coming months.

"We'll all be able to see and appreciate the main span portion of the bridge that will connect to the approach spans on both the east and west sides of the bridge," he said in a statement.

"This is another significant part of the overall bridge construction that the project team is looking forward to getting started."

48 girders will be delivered to make up the main span of the bridge.

The City said residents can expect minor traffic delays with the deliveries of the steel girders.