Grade 7 student shares hand-made Valentines cards with seniors

Lois Delaney Harnett-Shaw, a Grade 7 student at St. Margaret's School, brought 225 hand-written Valentine's cards for each resident living at Veterans Memorial Lodge.

Hearts for Happiness, as she calls it, is her own project. For many nights and weekends, Lois worked on the cards. She organized students in Grade 2 through Grade 7 to write about half of the cards, and she personally enhanced each one to make sure that each resident received an equally decorated heart or kind sentiment. The project turned into many more days, hours and emails than Lois had imagined - all to bring a valentine's smile to those living in long term care.

Carol Cluff, resident at Veterans Memorial Lodge met Lois through a window visit, and was delighted to receive the 225 hand-made cards on behalf of the residents.

"I heard my mom talk a lot about the pandemic and the restriction placed on seniors living in long term care," shared Lois. "My heart aches for them, and I hope this gesture will make a difference and bring many smiles."

Broadmead Care, a non-profit organization, offers long-term care and programs for people who require assistance every day.