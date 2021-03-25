Grenville OPP investigating two Augusta Township break-ins

Grenville OPP are seeking information from the public in connection with two break-ins reported Tuesday in Augusta Township.

Police said suspects entered an outbuilding on County Road 26 and stole a 2006 Polaris ATV and two chainsaws. Police believed the thefts happened sometime overnight.

The second break-in was reported on Hillbrook Road on Tuesday, where police said several hundred feet of aluminum wire was stolen from two outbuildings on a property. Police said the incident is believed to have happened sometime between Sunday and Tuesday.

Anyone with information or video footage of the area at the time is asked to contact Grenville County OPP or Crime Stoppers.