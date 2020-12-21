Guns, flamethrower, drugs seized in Deseronto 

Four people face charges after a number of guns, drugs and even a flamethrower were seized from two homes in Deseronto and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Lennox and Addington OPP and the Tyendinaga Police Service said two homes were searched on Thursday, one on York Road in Tyendinaga and the second in Deseronto.

Police said a number of guns and weapons, including a handgun, a Tesla Flamethrower and a taser were seized in the searches, along with cocaine, methamphetamine and over $8000 cash.

Four people were charged including Matthew Kelly Brant, 34 and Erica Harley Maracle, 25, both of Tyendinaga. They both face a slew of weapons offences including three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, four counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, among others.

Michael Jeffrey Flynn, 50, of Deseronto and Dwayne Mulling, 36, of Scarborough, are charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm. Mullings also faces breach charges and one of possessing a firearm when prohibited.

All four have also been charged with drug trafficking in connection to the cocaine and methamphetamine recovered during the searches.

"This investigation highlights the close working relationship between the OPP and our partners at the Tyendinaga Police Service," Inspector Scott Semple, detachment commander of the Lennox & Addington County OPP Detachment said in a news release.

"Additionally, it serves as a stark reminder that guns and drugs are not only a problem in major urban centres but also here in our own communities as well. The OPP and TPS will continue to work diligently together, and with our other municipal and federal policing partners, to disrupt this dangerous and destructive criminal activity in support of our vision: safe communities and a secure Ontario."

All four people charged are scheduled to appear in court in Napanee in February.