Half of long-term care, retirement homes to receive COVID-19 vaccine by week's end

The Chief Medical Officer for the Tri-County-area expects to have half of residents in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes in the region vaccinated from COVID-19 by the end of the week.

Despite a shortage of Pfizer vaccines as the company deals with issues at its Belgian plant, Dr. Paula Stewart, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, said the province has distributed Moderna Vaccines to health units across the province to allow its vaccinations to continue.

She said all residents in the most high-risk congregant settings including long-term care and high risk retirement homes will all be vaccinated by next Friday, Feb. 5, as per provincial guidelines.

Appointments are not being taken for immunization in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, as mobile clinics will continue delivering the doses to the area's long-term homes.

