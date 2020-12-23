Hammer thrown through window, police seeking suspects

Brockville Police are trying to track down the person who thew a hammer through the window of a Stanley Crescent home.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday and video released by police shows a person in the middle of the street before they throw the hammer and shatter the home's window.

Police are looking for any information that may help identify the suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-342-0127 ext. 6098 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).