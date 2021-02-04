Health Officials continue to work on Tri-County area vaccination plan 

Despite a lack of supply at the moment, health officials with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit continue to work on vaccinations plans for the area.

A lack of vaccines means mobile COVID-19 vaccinations clinics set up by the health unit late last month have been temorarily suspended until more supply is received, but officials say when the stock is replenished, they're ready to hit the ground running with what will likely be four fixed vaccinations sites along with mobile pop-up clinics speard throughout the area.

Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, said the rollout will be similar to how testing has been set up in the area during the pandemic, as it has been successful.

"Municipalities have been amazing already about saying 'we have a hall, we could help you set it up and have our staff come help with crowd control,'" she said.

The four sites would be in Brockville, Kemptville, Almonte and possibly in the Smiths Falls-area, according to Stewart, with details still to be finalized.

"We going to make sure the vaccine is here before we get them geared up again," Stewart said.

Due to shortages in vaccine supply in Canada and the province, there have been delays in vaccine rollout in the area, one because of the province's focus on hotspots and long-term care home residents, and two because of shipping issues with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

A new shipment of vaccines is expected in the area Monday, according to Stewart, with plans so far to resume immunizations on Wednesday.