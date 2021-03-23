Health Unit expands vaccine eligibility to more groups

The list of those eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment has expanded in Renfrew County.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said on that currently, the following groups could both register for and book an appointment for a vaccine:

All seniors in congregate care residences (who will be vaccinated in-home by mobile vaccination teams).

Long-term care and retirement home essential caregivers.

Indigenous residents (on or off reserve) who are born in 2003 or earlier (18 years of age and older).

People born in 1941 or earlier (80 years of age and older).

All health-care workers.Anyone receiving chronic home care that has been identified by home health-care organizations. This group will receive a call notifying them that they are eligible and should book after receiving this call.

The Health Unit said that more groups are able to register for appointments, which will be scheduled for when the previous group is done and as vaccine supply allows:

Residents in the general population born between 1942 and 1946 (75 to 79 years of age)

Faith based leaders who as part of their regular role are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 through close contact with persons and families in the following circumstances:

End of life care.

Care of the deceased, funerals, bathing, or other ceremony with direct contact with deceased persons.

Home visits to unwell persons.

Pastoral care in hospitals/LTC/RHs or other vulnerable settings.

The Health Unit said the availability of vaccine appointments will depend on the supply of the vaccines that's received each week and that it will take a number of weeks for everyone in the new groupings to be able to book and receive a shot.

Those eligible are asked to access an online registration system through the Renfrew County and District Health Unit’s website to book appointments or register for an appointment.

Everyone who registers for an appointment will be asked to identify how they are eligible to receive the vaccine, which can include proof of employment, letter from employer, a status card or other items.

Residents 75 years of age and older can also use the provincial booking system to book a vaccination.