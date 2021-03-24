Health Unit urges everyone eligible to get vaccinated, 13 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials are urging residents in the Tri-County area who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Joe Reid, Health Promoter with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, said those eligible should sign up for an appointment.

"We really want to encourage people who are eligible to sign up for an appointment and encourage people who are not yet eligible to be patient, stay informed and keeping being 'COVID smart,'" he said, noting residents need to continue to follow public health guidelines surrounding masks and physical distancing.

Residents 75 or older can use the provincial online booking portal to book a shot or call the provincial hotline.

For those who fall into the local eligibility criteria, like high-priority health care workers, can email COVID@healthunit.org or call 1-844-369-1234 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

Those having problems booking with the province can also call the Health Unit but residents are being asked to check if they're eligible for the shot first before trying to book an appointment. An eligibilty tool is available on the Health Unit's website.

While pharmacy access to the vaccine is expanding across the province, the health unit said no pharmacies in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark have yet launched the program.

13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Tri-County area on Tuesday, a reprieve from the largest case county ever on Monday with 76, as the area has struggled to keep the virus contained.

There are 131 active cases in the area, 90 of the cases are in Lanark County alone, which continues to serve as the region's hotspot.

A second person is now being treated in hospital for the virus, up one from Monday, with that patient receiving care in the instensive care unit and breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Ontario has seen cases and hospitalizations spike over the past week as health officials remain concerned about the third wave of the virus and the ongoing spread of variants. There are over 800 people being treated in provincial hospitals, including over 300 in intensive care units.