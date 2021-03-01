Health Unit warns of toxic yellow fentanyl in the area

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is warning residents of a new deadly fentanyl powder circulating in the region.

The Health Unit said it had recently received several reports of overdoses, including two suspected deaths, because of the use of fentanyl, including new yellow fentanyl powder identified in Brockville and Smiths Falls.

Jennifer Adams, public health nurse and harm reduction coordinator with the Health Unit, said the spike in overdoses have been "really unfortunate."

"We believe it's probably...contaminated or cut with other substances such as benzodiazepines," Adams said, which render naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, ineffective. Other substances used can also lead to an overdose in just minutes.

Adams said the health unit offers drug testing strips to help test the purity of drugs as a way of harm reduction and added users should not use alone.

She said those who believe someone is having an overdose should call 911 immediately.

"We're just reminding people that all overdoses are a medical emergency and calling 911 is the most important step in saving someone's life.

A spike of overdoses in the region was reported in 2020 but has continued into 2021. Adams said it was too early to see if COVID-19 has been a factor in the rise in overdose cases.

