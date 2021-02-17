Health Unit warns residents to get reliable COVID-19 information online 

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is asking residents to get reliable COVID-19 information online as both misinformation and disinformation spread about the virus.

The difference between the two, according to the Health Unit, is that disinformation is intentionally meant to deceive while misinformation is usually unintentional.

Rebecca Shams, health promoter with the Health Unit, asks that residents be mindful of the information their sharing online.

"It can have really negative effects on people's health," Shams said.

"A recent report from StatsCanada showed only one out of five Canadians always checked the accuracy of COVID-19 information that they found online. And over half of Canadians shared COVID-19 information without knowing whether it was accurate or not.

Shams said it's difficult to disseminate information but said residents can check the source, know what intentions that source has and two also think twice before sharing.

She added the latest information on COVID-19 can be found on the Health Unit's website.

