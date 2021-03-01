Health Unit working to launch local vaccination portal

An online vaccine booking system is being set up for local vaccinations in Renfrew County.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said the centralized system is in the works and details will be released to the public when they are finalized.

The Health Unit asks that residents not call to book a COVID-19 vaccination and that health officials will inform the public when it's time to get their shot through a vaccination campaign.

"Please be patient during this time, as we understand that the uncertainty of vaccine availability and distribution may be frustrating," the health unit said in a news release.

"Be assured that information on timelines and vaccine roll out will be communicated as it becomes available."

The province is also launching an online booking system for vaccines that's expected in place on March 15, with a soft-launch scheduled for six other communities this week.