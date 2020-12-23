Heavy rain, some flurries expected Christmas Eve

A special weather statement is in effect for the Kingston-area as it's expected to be a soggy Christmas Eve across Eastern Ontario.

Rain is expected to begin in the Kingston-area Thursday morning and continue throughout the day into the evening and overnight, with a total of between 30 and 50 millimetres expected.

Environment Canada said the rain could change to snow as temperatures drop on Christmas Day but only a few centimetres is expected.

The risk of floods remains possible in low-lying areas because of the heavy rain and frozen ground, as the government weather agency said a rainfall warning may be issued closer to Thursday.

