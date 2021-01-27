Hospital Foundation launches 'Show Your Heart' fundraiser

The Brockville General Hospital Foundation is set to hold its 'Show Your Heart' fundraiser in February in support of the hospital's cardiovascular program.

The original plan was for residents to fill out hearts to be displayed at Real Canadian Superstore in Brockville but because of COVID-19, cashiers at the grocery store will ask customers for a $2 donation at checkout instead.

Joan Simon, Executive Director of the Foundation, said its partnerships with local businesses and groups allows it to fund important programs like the hospital's Cardiac Rehabilitation plan.

The fundraiser is meant to coincide with Heart Month in February. It will run from Feb. 5 to Feb. 14.

