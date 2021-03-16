Host a St. Patrick's Day party in Kingston, face $10k fine: Health Officials

With St. Patrick's Day set for Wednesday, Kingston health officials are once again asking residents to not hold any parties or gatherings to celebrate this year.

And if you do, it will cost you.

Those who organize parties could face a fine of up to $10,000 as a violation of a class order put in place by KFL&A Public Health, while attending a gathering could result a fine of up to $5,000.

Hosting a party this St. Patrick's Day could result in a fine of up to $10,000. Hep prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 in #KFLA and celebrate within your household. #COVID19KFLA — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) March 15, 2021

The class order means a limit on gatherings is a maximum of five people both inside and outside of the course of the next week, while restrictions have also been place on businesses that serve alcohol, like bars and restaurants. Those businesses must close between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and restrict alcohol sales between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. Live performances of music are also prohibited and patrons must remain seated.

KFL&A Public Health, Kingston By-law and Kingston Police have said they are working together to enforce the order.

A number of fines and tickets were handed out last year after a number of St. Patrick's Day parties were thrown in the University District.

This past weekend, four fines were handed out related to gatherings and one person was charged under the current class order, according to the City of Kingston.