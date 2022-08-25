Integrated Care Hub release a statement following horrific vehicle collision

Kingston police are investigating a vehicle that drove into tents that were set up in the parking lot at the Integrated Care Hub on Montreal Road on August 24th. The tents were holding COVID-19 patients that were isolated. Police say the 36-year-old driver has been arrested.

Victims of the collision were taken to Kingston General Hospital, all of them with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

In a statement from the Integrated Care Hub, they say they are shocked and horrified at the collision that took place. They continue, saying that details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but they thank the Kingston Police Service, Frontenac Paramedics, and Kingston Fire and Rescue for their fast response and assistance.

They conclude the statement by saying this is yet another reminder of how much work there is yet to do to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to have a home where they can live in dignity.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray