International vacationers can't get COVID-19 test: Health Unit 

Those looking to get a COVID-19 test for international travel will not be able to get tested at local COVID-19 Assessment Centres.

Rebecca Shams, Health Promoter with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said in an interview with 104.9 MOVE FM that those who are looking for a test to take vacation abroad will need to seek "a private and paid testing centre" to do so.

Shams said testing is being reserved for residents who fall in to four groups:

People who have at least once symptom of COVID-19. A list of symptoms can be found on the province's online self-assessment tool.

People who have been informed they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

Anyone following public health or Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care guidance for targetted testing. This includes people in high-risk settings like workers, residents or visitors to long-term care homes.

People looking to confirm results of a rapid test they have completed.

There are four assessment centres in Leeds, Grenville in Lanark, one each in Brockville, Smiths Falls, Almonte and Kemptville. Hours of operations and booking details are available on the Health Unit's website. One day pop-up testing sites are also occasionally available in more remote parts of the Tri-County-area.

Some pharmacies are also performing tests for those who are not showing symptoms.