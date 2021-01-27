Just one active COVID-19 case in Renfrew County, vaccine rollout begins

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County on Tuesday while one person recovered from the virus.

That leaves just a single case of COVID-19 in the region and that person is in self-isolation at home.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said on Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccinations have begun to rollout in the region, with the first doses doled out at Valley Manor long-term Care home in Barry’s Bay.

The Health Unit said its following the province's guidelines earlier this week that vaccines be given long-term care, high-risk retirement home and First Nations elder care home residents by Feb. 5, as long as supply of the vaccines is available. Canada is experiencing a shortage of Pfizer vaccines as it works to re-tool its production facility in Belgium, according to the company.

Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Renfrew County and District, asked for patience from residents as the vaccine rollout plays out in the region in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will release more information on timelines and vaccine roll out as it becomes available," he said.

"It is our firm hope that keeping our case numbers low and rolling out the vaccines will put this behind us. Remember, we need to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Stay home. Stay Safe. Save lives."

Ontario continues to see its new cases slowly decrease this week as it reported 1,740 new cases on Tuesday but still 63 more deaths linked to the virus.

1,466 people remain in provincial hospitals and that includes 383 people being treated in intensive care.

