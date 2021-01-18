Just two new COVID-19 cases in Kingston over weekend

The Kingston-area reported just two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including no new cases on Sunday, as the number of active cases continues to drop in the area.

Eight people also recovered from the virus on Saturday and Sunday combined, according to Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health, leaving 19 active cases of the virus and two people in area hospitals. One person is in the Intensive Care Unit.

While infections have leveled off in the Kingston-area, high-case numbers continue in other parts of the province like Toronto and Peel Region, as the province as a whole counted 3,422 new cases on Sunday alone along with 69 more deaths from the virus. 1,035 of the new cases were reported in Toronto alone Sunday, while the death toll province-wide is now 5,409.

Provincial data on Sunday showed 1,570 people are in Ontario hospitals battling COVID-19, down from a record 1,701 last Tuesday, but still up from 1,484 the previous Sunday. 397 people are also in Intensive Care Units across the province.

