Kemptville bistro that held anti-mask rally has liquor licence suspended

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has moved to revoke the liquor licence at a Kemptville restaurant that hosted an 'anti-mask' event last week.

The South Branch Bistro on Clothier Street East hosted a 'mask-burning party' on Thursday in response to the latest COVID-19 restrictions announced by the province.

The AGCO said the bistro's liquor licence has been temporarily suspended for "reasons of public interest and safety."

It said officials, OPP and members of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit visited the establishment and allege people were consuming liquor inside and on the patio, in defiance of provincial restrictions, while people were also drinking in the surrounding parking lot.

It said patrons were not socially distanced and most, including staff and children, were not wearing masks during the event. A follow-up visit the next day also found the restaurant continued to serve alcohol despite it being prohibited.

"Those who hold a licence to sell alcohol are responsible for meeting their obligations under the LLA, and to act with honesty and integrity," the ACGO said in a statement announcing the decision to suspend the license. The temporary suspension is the first step toward revoking the licence.

"The AGCO regularly conducts compliance activities at liquor licensed establishments across the province and commends the vast majority of licensees for operating responsibly."

The South Branch Bistro has a chance to appeal the interim suspension.