Killaloe OPP investigating break-in at Madawaska Valley home

Killaloe OPP are looking for suspects after a break-in at a home in Madawaska Valley Township.

Police said someone broke into the home on Weglarz Road through a window overnight Sunday and stole firewood, alcohol and cash from the residence.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613 -757 -2600 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be left on its website.