Killaloe OPP look for hit-and-run driver in Christmas Eve crash 

Killaloe OPP are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.

Police said a car and SUV collided at Annie and Queen Streets in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Township around 7:35 p.m. Dec. 24, with the car fleeing the scene. The 44-year-old driver of the SUV from Eganville was not hurt in the crash.

Three days later, police said a grey four-door Chrysler 300 car was found abandoned on Ruby Road with extensive damage and investigators believe the car was involved in the crash. It was reported stolen from the Kitchener-area, according to police.

OPP are looking for anyone with information on the identity of the driver of the car and are urging residents with information to contact police. at 613-757-2600 or 1-888-312-1122. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers Pembroke/Renfrew County at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.valleytips.ca.