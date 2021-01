An investigation in underway by Killaloe OPP after the theft of a silver 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

The theft took place on the Algonquin’s of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation next to Gold Lake in Renfrew County.

The vehicle was reported to have been stolen sometime during the night. Anyone with information regarding the stolen truck is asked to contact Killaloe OPP 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips