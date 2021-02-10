Kingston asks visitors to stay away as lockdown lifted 

A province-wide stay at home order ended in Kingston Wednesday and the Mayor is asking residents from other regions to stay away, at least for now.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health is one of three public health units whose stay at home order ended as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, with non-essential businesses and service allowed to re-open as the province goes back to its colour-coded framework.

Even with Kingston being in the 'green' zone, many of its COVID-19 have been linked to travel and Mayor Bryan Paterson is asking people from other regions not to visit right now.

"The risks are great and so really it's important for us all to stay local and stay in our own regions until that risk has passed," Paterson said.

Of major concern moving forward, according to Paterson, is COVID-19 variants that are spreading in Ontario, another reason he said it's important for people to stay close to home.

"Continuing to follow all of those best practices that public health has taught us over the last year, and also to limit non-essential travel, those are keys right now."

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health, re-iterated Paterson's message in a statement on Tuesday, asking residents to remain vigilant to keep case counts low in the area by follow public health advice.

"We will monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to put additional measures in place if rates of transmission increase in the region," Moore said.

"We want residents to remain vigilant, stay local and support our local economy."

Hastings-Prince Edward Public Health also moved to the green zone as of Wednesday and their Medical Officer of Health is also asking visitors to stay away for now. Renfrew County is the other region allowed to re-open as of Wednesday, while all others will move back to the colour-coded system over the course of the next three weeks.

-With files from CTV's Kimberley Johnson