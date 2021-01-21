Kingston, Brockville, and Belleville schools will reopen on Monday for in-person learning

The Ontario government has announced students in the Kingston, Belleville and Brockville regions can return to school for in-person learning on Monday.

They are among seven health units, and 100,000 students, that are being allowed to resume in-person learning, according to Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

This means that all schools in the following schools boards will resume in-person learning on January 25:

Limestone District School Board

Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board

Bluewater District School Board

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit schools will also return to school including:

Upper Canada District School Board.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Centre-Est de l’Ontario

Schools under Conseil des écoles publiques de l`Est de l`Ontario board in those regions will also be allowed to reopen for in-person learning.

The Conseil des ecoles catholique du Centre-Est de l’Ontario announced the following schools will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25.

Notre-Dame Catholic Academy (Kemptville)

Ange-Gabriel Catholic Academy (Brockville)

Jeanne-Lajoie Catholic School Center, elementary and secondary pavilions (Pembroke)

Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys Catholic School (Merrickville)

J.-L.-Couroux Catholic Elementary School (Carleton Place)

L'Envol Catholic Elementary School (Trenton)

Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin Catholic Elementary School (Kingston)

Marie-Rivier Catholic High School (Kingston)

Schools that won’t be reopening for in-person learning include Ottawa schools and schools within the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region. The announcement did not say when schools could reopen for in-person learning in those regions.

The provincial lockdown which began on Dec. 26 delayed the Jan. 4 holiday break resumption for elementary students by one week. However, rising COVID cases across much of the province pushed all but seven northern school boards to extend the closure until Jan. 25.

In-person learning resumes Mon. Jan. 25. With downward trend in COVID-19 cases in region, @KFLAPH endorses return. This is good news for students and families who chose in-person learning. Families will receive Communicate later. Read message from Director https://t.co/yXpukCydLi pic.twitter.com/puURj8h7Ro — Limestone District School Board (@LimestoneDSB) January 20, 2021

The Kingston, Frontenac Lennox and Addington Health Unit (KFL&A) has reported 12 active cases in the health region, a dramatic decrease from the more than 50 active cases the region was seeing at the start of the month, with some being directly linked to holiday gatherings.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa Wednesday morning, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore praised the region on its work to lower cases, but urged caution.

“KFL&A Public Health are very happy to report that we have some of the lowest rates of infection in Ontario and we are appreciative of the sacrifices everyone in our community has made,” Dr. Moore said. "We can’t thank the community enough. This is a nasty virus that can spread quickly so we must remain vigilant by practising public health prevention measures and stay home."