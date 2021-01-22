Kingston City Council to consider 2021 budget next week

Kingston City Council is set to consider its 2021 budget over the course of three meetings next after weeks of delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council will meet on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week to pore over the $394 million operating budget and the $62 million Capital Budget, which includes a proposed tax increase of 2.4 per cent.

Members of the public are being invited to take part in the proceedings as the budget discussions will be live-streamed online.

"We want to continue to be open and transparent about how spending and resource allocation decisions are made, and to provide residents with the opportunity to hear how budgets support municipal services and priorities," Desiree Kennedy, the City's Chief Financial Officer and City Treasurer said in a news release.

"This is especially crucial this year as we deal with the challenges of COVID-19, which has had a significant impact on City revenues and resources."

The meetings will be streamed on Kingston City Council's YouTube Channel and on the Kingston Council Meeting Twitter feed so residents can follow the decision-making process.

