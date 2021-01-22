Kingston COVID vaccine distribution depends on supply: KHSC

Kingston's COVID-19 vaccination plan will depend on supply as delays with drugmaker Pfizer has meant fewer doses in Canada for at least the next month.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre said it administered its first full shipment of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine this week, with a total of 1,900 shots given to those living and working in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes.

Dr. David Pichora, president and CEO at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, said in a news release on Thursday that a second shipment of about 1,900 shots will be administered equally among the three public health agencies in the region and administered by mobile vaccination teams.

He said local plans depend on supply and officials are making plans with news that issues with Pfizer's plant in Belgium is causing a delay in delivering vaccines to several countries.

"We are working with our partners to adjust our plans accordingly," Pichora said.

"We need to be patient. With limited vaccine supply, we must focus initially on vaccinating the most vulnerable, those in long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes, where the risk of infection, serious illness and spreading the virus are much higher."

Pichora said in his statement that despite the delays, he's "confident that everyone who chooses to be vaccinated for COVID-19 will be able to receive the vaccine when there is sufficient supply of this and other vaccines in the coming months."

