Kingston Fire and Rescue warning residents to stay off Lake Ontario 

Kingston Fire officials ask people to stay off Lake Ontario after at least five people went through the ice over the Family Day weekend.

Kingston Fire and Rescue said in a statement that many parts of the Lake are still open or have poor ice, putting anyone who decides to venture out at risk.

Today, KFR responded to an ice boat that went through the ice. While assisting, an individual went through the ice on their bike. Luckily there were no injuries. Consider the ice thickness as some parts of Lake Ontario have open water and poor shoreline ice conditions #ygk. pic.twitter.com/QiIUcmAhGo — Kingston Fire (@KtownFire) February 14, 2021

The fire department said the water and ice conditions can change rapidly and it's best for residents to stay away to keep everyone safe.