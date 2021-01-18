Kingston Hospitals to run as usual during stay-at-home order

Kingston Hospitals will continue to run as usual despite the provincially-imposed stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre says accessing health-care services is considered an essential service and all outpatient appointments will go ahead as scheduled.

It says if there's a change in clinic appointments, the physician's office will contact patients directly. Screening protocols remain in place at all hospitals and clinics.

The emergency room at Kingston General Hospital remains open for those dealing with life threatening illness or injury.