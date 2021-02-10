Kingston indoor recreation facilities to re-open 

Indoor recreation facilities in Kingston will re-open this week as the City had its province-wide stay-at-home order lifted as of Wednesday morning.

The City said the Invista Centre will re-open Friday with the fitness centre and ice surfaces available for public use, along with drop-in skating and shinny programs.

The Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will also re-open Friday for pre-registered aquatics programs including lane swims, aquafit, family swims and public swims.

The Rideau Heights Community Centre and the Cataraqui Community Centre will both re-open on Feb. 19.

Residents are being encouraged to check the city's website for the latest information on registration and facility openings, while also following the COVID-19 protocols put in place at various facilities.

