Kingston Library offers new Ukelele class

With the stresses of COVID-19 affecting people’s daily lives and moods, the Kingston Frontenac Public Library is offering a range of programs this winter.

One them is a six-week online Ukuleles course "Uke Can Do It For Adults."

Meredith Westcott from KFPL ran a similar Ukulele program but for kids last year.

Picking up a musical instrument has allowed many to find solace and relief during these difficult times.

The program will run from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, from January 14 until February 18, 2021.

If you are interested you can register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or phone (613)549-8888.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips