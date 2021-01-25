Kingston Library to host sessions on managing stress during pandemic 

The Kingston Frontenac Public Library is hoping it can ease the stress of residents from the ongoing pandemic with a 90-minute online seminar.

Certified Counsellor and Registered Psychotherapist Angie Wellman will host a Zoom presentation called 'Managing Stress During Uncertain Times.' The presentation will be given in two time slots, on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. and on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

A statement from the library said Wellman's background is in working with people with stress, grief, anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship concerns and life transitions. The Library said participants in the two chats will learn about stressors the pandemic has brought on, how stress affects everyone and about specific tools to help manage stress. It said there will be time for questions from the public.

Those interested can register online at calendar.kfpl.ca or by phone at (613) 549-8888. A Zoom link will be emailed immediately upon registration.