Kingston man arrested after break-and-enter call in Stone Mills Township

A Kingston man faces a slew of charges after OPP responded a report of a suspicious man on a cottage road near Tamworth.

Lennox and Addington OPP responded to a possible break-and-enter in progress on Richmond Point Lane in Stone Mills Township around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. A gate had been found open and footprints were scene in the snow along with a suspicious vehicle on the road.

Police said a man was found on the private property with break-in tools and a number of stolen items that included an outboard motor, a wood splitter and a chainsaw. The man was arrested at the scene.

Joel Dean, 31, is charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, mischief and possession of methamphetamine.