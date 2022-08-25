Kingston man arrested and charged after barricading himself inside his Douglas Ave residence

Kingston police responded to a call around 3:40 a.m. on August 24th, regarding a disturbance at a residence on Douglas Avenue. One man called the police after his roommate repeatedly threatened him and began damaging the residence.

Once police arrived at the scene, the accused barricaded himself in the residence. Police investigation led them to believe the 38-year-old individual was under the influence of a controlled substance. The investigation also revealed the accused had initially entered the victim's bedroom aggressively while holding a hammer in hand. They then raised the hammer towards the victim's face, as if prepared to strike them with it. The roommate felt fear for their safety. The accused then left the bedroom and began damaging parts of the residence with the hammer.

After barricading himself in the home, police report that they yelled out the window threatening to further damage the residence. The Kingston Police Emergency Response Unit then tried to negotiate with the accused to try to diffuse the situation.

Following extensive negotiations, police were able to arrest the accused. Police say though they were confrontational during the exchange, the incident was ultimately brought to a safe resolution.

The individual faces several charges following the incident including; assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause property damage, mischief under $5000, and two counts of breach of probation.

Wth files by CFRA's Connor Ray