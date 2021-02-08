Kingston man charged after drugs, weapons seized in west-end 

A Kingston man faces charges after police seized drugs and weapons from a west-end residence.

A search warrant was executed on a home in the Waterloo Village area on Jan. 28 after a three month investigation into drug trafficking in the neighbour, where police said they found roughly $5,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

Police said a search of a vehicle belonging to the person who lived at the home also turned up brass knuckles, bear spray and a large hunting-style knife.

A 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime and several weapon related offences.