Kingston man charged after multiple businesses damaged on Valentine's Day 

A Kingston man faces charges after causing damage to a number of businesses on Valentine's Day and then resisting arrest.

Police said a man was drinking at a downtown bar around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when he left without paying and went to a nearby convenience store, where he wasn't served because he refused to wear a mask. The man proceeded to to kick in the front door of the business, shattering the glass, before he moved on to a nearby restaurant that was closed, according to police. The suspect then forced the front door open and cause significant damages.

Officers found the man walking near Clarence and Kingston Street and attempted to arrest the man, whom police said then resisted efforts to take him into custody and made repeated threats to kill the arresting officer.

The unnamed 43-year-old man is charged with break and enter, resisting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death and mischief under $5000.



